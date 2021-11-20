Nestlé Purina signs protocol for billionaire investment in SC | Estela Benetti

Another step was taken towards the implantation of the Nestlé Purina animal feed factory in Vargeão, West of Santa Catarina. The company’s CEO in Brazil, Marcel de Barros, and the Legal and Public Affairs vice president, Gustavo Bastos, signed this Friday (19th) with the Santa Catarina Sustainable Economic Development secretary, Luciano Buligon, the protocol of intentions for the project. The planned investment for the first stage is R$1 billion, but it should reach R$2.5 billion with the full implementation of the project in about three years.

The choice of Oeste de SC for the project was due to the supply of raw material for the production of premium dog and cat food. The unit will be close to BR-282 and will generate 200 direct jobs in the first stage.

According to Buligon, this partnership provides greater legal certainty for the implementation of the project, which will also move the region’s economy through indirect business.

Purina’s CEO, Marcel Barros, stated that SC is a strategic region for the company, which wants to position itself as a petfood export platform, bringing more competitiveness to the sector.

