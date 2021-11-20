Netflix launches this week (11/19/2021)

Friday finally arrived and this was a very cinematic week for Netflix subscribers. There are several new movies for you to marathon over the weekend, whether the most highly rated for the Oscars, teen sequels or even that Christmas romance that we never tire of watching. But there are also new series for those who could no longer wait for another season of that favorite title. comes with the Canaltech that we’ve sorted everything that happened during the week into the world’s most popular streaming service, and you can’t miss it!

Starting the list with Brazil on the small screen, and this one goes to someone who lived a romance with an absurd difference in stature: a lawyer falls in love with a friendly cardiologist. Only she’s tall and he’s not. Will she be able to prove that love has no size? Ivana Cornejo is divorced and no longer believed in love until she met Leão, but is this romantic story any match for the differences between the two? That’s what you find by watching love without measure on Netflix.

There’s a French series on the block for you, and also in a Christmas mood! the plot of Christmas arrangement it revolves around a young rapper who causes controversy with songs of dubious content. All the women say he’s antisocial and misogynistic – and things get even more interesting when he crosses paths with a young journalist, feminist and extremely committed to his cause.

With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin ever closer to becoming the owner of Joe’s maligned zoo, the saga has a tortuous continuity in The Tiger Mafia 2. Now, new revelations are coming to light about the motivations, background stories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. The old enemies and those who passed for friends, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover and James Garretson, return for another season of murder, confusion and madness. Did you think you already knew the whole story? Well, you don’t lose by waiting.

Closing the franchise the princess and the commoner, Vanessa Hudgens arrives in triple dose on film Villains Love Too. This time, when a priceless relic is stolen, and Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of the daring Fiona, Margaret’s dear cousin. Fiona teams up with a mysterious man from her past to retrieve the object… rekindling the flame of an irresistible Christmas romance and resulting in an unexpected exchange.

Adaptation of the homonymous anime, Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed futuristic Western about three quirky and deadly bounty hunters known as “cowboys.” The trio consists of Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda). They roam the galaxy after the most dangerous criminals in the universe, as long as they get paid well for it! The three get involved in loud fights and confusion until the past surprises them.

Perhaps the most anticipated movie on the entire list, tick, tick…BOOM! marks Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut in this adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical, which revolutionized theater with the play rent. Set in the 1990s, the film tells the story of Jon (Andrew Garfield), a young theatrical composer who works as a waiter in a New York restaurant while trying to create a great musical. Days before presenting the project, Jon faces the great dilemma of life: what should we do with the time we have?

And it doesn’t stop there. The list of Netflix releases for the week is vast and you’re sure to find more interesting things to watch. Below, check out all the news on the streaming platform, all with its proper link. After choosing, just click and press play. Have a good time!

