Netherlands has violent protests against anti-coviding measures

Hundreds of Dutch people against tightening restrictions take to the streets of Rotterdam. Cars are set on fire, and protesters clash with police. Violence ends with several injured and detained. Hundreds of people took to the streets of Rotterdam, the second largest city in the Netherlands, in protest against restrictions to contain the covid-19 pandemic. The act ended in violence on Friday night (19/11), with cars set on fire and clashes between police and protesters.

Police said they fired water cannons and warning shots to disperse the crowd, and at least seven people were injured. So far, 20 people have been arrested.

“We fired warning shots and there were also direct shots because the situation was life-threatening,” police spokeswoman Patricia Wessels told Reuters news agency.

Police did not comment on the condition of the wounded, but said their agents were also injured during the clashes.

Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that at least one police car was set on fire and others were damaged. Police and firefighters were also hit by objects.

Images shared on social media showed burning cars, wreckage and garbage dumps catching fire in the streets and protesters hurling rocks and fireworks at police.

As a precaution, local authorities stopped public transport in the city, closed the central train station and asked people to return to their homes.

The reaction of the authorities

Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb described the riots as an “orgy of violence”. In conversation with reporters, he said the acts forced agents to “draw a police gun to defend themselves.”

Local political party Leefbar Rotterdam also condemned the violence in a Twitter post, stating that “the center of our beautiful city has turned tonight into a war zone”.

“Rotterdam is a city where you can disagree with the things that happen, but violence is never, never the solution,” continues the message.

The origin of demonstrations

The protest had been called by several organizations in opposition to a government plan aimed at restricting access to closed spaces only to those who present proof of vaccination or recovery from covid-19.

Last week, the Netherlands re-imposed partial lockdown measures to delay the resurgence of the virus, at a time when daily infection numbers are at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic.

The country had already registered violent protests by deniers earlier this year, when a curfew was imposed to contain the rise in cases. The riots caused millions of euros in damages.

ek (Reuters AP, DPA, AFP)

