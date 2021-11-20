Nintendo Announces First Official Circuit for 2022

Nintendo announced today (19), that it is teaming up with Panda Global for its first Super Smash Bros. circuit. The tournament will be officially licensed in North America (United States, Mexico and Canada) and is scheduled to start in 2022, with Super Smash Bros. matches. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee.

Still in the pandemic, the qualifying rounds will be online, with face-to-face ones being planned and will begin as soon as large-scale events are possible again. Meanwhile, the winners of these rounds guarantee a direct seat to the on-site finals.

Image: Disclosure/Nintendo

The fighting game community was taken by surprise, as Nintendo has long been absent from the competitive landscape of Super Smash Bros.:

“Confirmed. Prepare your favorite game, Super SmashBros competitors. We’ve partnered with @PandaGlobal to launch the first officially licensed Super Smash Bros. championship circuit in North America in 2022!” Nintendo posted on Twitter.

