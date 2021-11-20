Nubank sets limit for daily purchases by Apple and Google Pay

Using smart watches to make payments or buy digital products and services without leaving the Apple Pay and Google Pay stores has been new to more than 48 million customers of Nubank in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

The financial institution has released the registration of credit or debit cards on iPhones and Apple Watch in the US apple transaction system since August 31, 2021. The ease of just typing in the password and proving one’s identity before making purchases over the internet was enough part of the routine of those who use Google Pay, payment platform via NFC for Android phones.

However, a journalistic investigation by Tecnoblog published this Thursday, 18, shows that Nubank added a extra layer of protection to users by imposing a daily limit of R$ 2,000 in the stores of these technology giants.

The restriction is greater than the Brazilian minimum wage of R$1,100 and the interested party can spend the same amount of R$2,000 every day. In the case of purchases above this limit, the report by Bruno Blasi did not find the options to increase or decrease the limit according to the user’s wishes.

In a statement, the company explained that the measure is a security tool that serves for financial control, in addition to reducing the vulnerability of customers to what is understood as fraud, scams and risky situations.

Both Apple Pay and Google Pay work like a wallet inside your phone. You add your credit or debit cards to the app and when you pay, you can choose between them.

The purchase is made in a practical, safe way, without having to contact another person or handle money. In addition, both stores may require proof of customer identity by Face ID, Touch ID or access code.