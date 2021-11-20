On a rainy morning, São Paulo starts preparing to face the Athletico-PR

This Friday, São Paulo began its preparation to face Athletico-PR, next Wednesday, at Morumbi stadium. In the rain, the tricolor team worked on the lawn with an eye on the direct confrontation in the fight against relegation.

Calleri, who served a suspension against Flamengo, can return to the team. The attacker participated in the activity this Friday. It remains to be seen whether Rogério Ceni will dare with an attacking trio, keeping Rigoni and Luciano, or whether he will serve one of the two starters against Palmeiras.

Rigoni is not living well. After having established himself as São Paulo’s most decisive player, the striker is now suffering a drought of six games without swinging the net, equaling his longest period without scoring goals with the São Paulo shirt.

Luciano, who hadn’t hit the net for 11 games, was disenchanted in last Wednesday’s derby against Palmeiras, but he hasn’t been playing brilliant football either. Therefore, Rogério Ceni has until next Tuesday to define the solution for the tricolor attack.

Luan, who started the transition to the lawn last Monday, is still splitting between fieldwork and Reffis. The steering wheel recovers from a left thigh adductor tendon avulsion.

With 41 points, São Paulo is in 14th place in the Brazilian Championship. Athletico-PR also has 41 goals, but is ahead in the number of victories: 12 against 9.

Rogério Ceni’s team is five points behind Bahia, the first team in the relegation zone, but has a game more than Esquadrão de Aço. Juventude, in 15th, and Atlético-GO, in 16th, both with 39 points, too. have one match less than Tricolor. Therefore, the situation of Miranda, Luciano and company remains very delicate in Brasileirão.

