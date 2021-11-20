On the eve of the game, Chape’s coach responds to Grêmio’s alleged “black suitcase”

The Tricolor Gaucho is going to Santa Catarina this weekend to face Chape, which is mathematically relegated to Série B do Brasileirão

on this night Saturday (20), Chapecoense and Guild face off at Arena Condá, in Chapecó (SC), in a game valid for 34th round of Brazilian championship. The duel will put the last two placed in the standings face to face, but who live different moments. Behind the scenes, the possibility From Santa Catarina deliver the points entered into Schedule this Friday (19).

O Tricolor Gaucho try to escape relegation, while the Verdão do Oeste Santa Catarina has already confirmed its fall for Serie B. In an interview with Rádio Grenal, from Porto Alegre, the technician from Chapecoense, Felipe Endres, was asked about a supposed “black suitcase” from Grêmio to Indio Condá deliver the victory at the weekend and countered the speculation.

“For me, nothing arrived, there was no connection, there was no conversation. It is our image that is at stake, we are there for our honor, for our profession“, guaranteed the coach. In the last position of the Brasileirão with only 15 points in 33 games, Chapecoense still has a goal in this final stretch of the season: avoid being remembered as the team with the worst campaign in the competition..

“We still carry the burden of being the worst campaign in the history of Serie A, we need to go back to not get this brand“, explained the coach. The goal to be beaten by Chapecoense are the 17 points conquered by America-RN, relegated as last place in the 2007 Brazilian Championship.

In 33 games, Chapecoense only accumulates a victory in Brasileirão 2021, in addition to 12 draws and 20 losses. The only victory came against Red Bull Bragantino, away from home, by the score of 2-1, on September 11th. In the first round, Grêmio beat the Santa Catarina team at home by 2×1, with goals from Borja and Alisson – Anselmo Ramon, embezzled this weekend, shook the net in Porto Alegre.