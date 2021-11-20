Only in the game with Operário, Botafogo surpasses the box office result of the entire Brasileirão-2019

O Botafogo had a profit of R$ 580,110.83 in the operation of the Nilton Santos Stadium in the game against Operário, last Monday. The value is greater than the entire result with the box office of the games in the 2019 Brazilian Championship, the last one with public.

The survey was carried out on the “Lance” website. In that Brasileirão, Botafogo had a total loss of R$ 1,421,040.81 at the box office and made a profit only in games against Palmeiras, in Brasília, São Paulo and Vasco.

Botafogo x Operário had 25,584 fans present at Nilton Santos. In 2019, two games had a superior audience and, even so, the result of the bordero was negative: R$ 123,327.55 against Ceará (25,900 present) and R$ 70,154.90 against Internacional (30,596 present).

BOTAFOGO PUBLIC AND INCOME IN BRASILEIRÃO 2019:

1 x 1 Ceará (25,900 gifts) -> -R$ 123,327.55

0 x 1 International (30,596 gifts) -> -R$ 70,154.90

1 x 0 Corinthians (22,548 gifts) -> -R$ 153,505.44

2 x 0 Avaí (19,075 gifts) -> -R$ 142,687.41

0 x 1 Flemish (23,092 gifts) -> -R$ 123,310.35

0 x 2 Cruises (22,412 gifts) -> -R$ 99,976.09

2 x 1 CSA (18,199 gifts) -> -R$ 79,386.86

3 x 1 Goiás (5,574 gifts) -> -R$ 222,380.06

0 x 1 Fluminense (12,404 gifts) -> -R$ 158,319.01

1 x 2 São Paulo (18,471 gifts) -> +R$ 18,549.82

2 x 1 Atlético-MG (12,098 gifts) -> -R$ 147,038.30

0 x 0 Chapecoense (8,241 gifts) -> -R$ 153,880.83

2 x 1 Athletic (7,992 gifts) -> -R$ 184,544.75

0 x 1 Santos (16,248 gifts) -> -R$ 6,201.90

0 x 1 Guild (17,757 gifts) -> -R$ 104,092.88

1 x 0 Vasco (19,503 gifts) -> +BRL 66,511.77

0 x 1 Palm Trees (Mané Garrincha) (33,143 gifts) -> +R$ 650,000.00

1 x 0 Fortaleza (13,749 gifts) -> -R$ 170,921.74

3 x 2 Bahia (7,568 gifts) -> -R$ 216,374.36

Total: -BRL 1,421,040.81

Average audience per game: 17,608