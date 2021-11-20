Open selection process for health professionals to work at Agepen – Government Portal of Mato Grosso do Sul

The State Official Gazette brings in this Friday’s edition (19) the opening of the Simplified Selection Process of the Health Department – SAD/SES/PNAISP-AGEPEN-II/2021, intended for the selection of personnel for a specified period. The selection is aimed at hiring health professionals to work directly in penal establishments that are under the responsibility of Agepen (State Agency for the Administration of the Penitentiary System of Mato Grosso do Sul).

The professionals will work in the municipalities of Campo Grande and Corumbá, in activities aimed at promoting, protecting and restoring the health of people deprived of liberty, provided for in the State Action Plan for the National Policy for Comprehensive Health Care for Persons Deprived of Liberty in the System Prison (PNAISP).

There are vacancies for the functions of doctor – 20 hours (7 vacancies for Campo Grande and 2 for Corumbá), pharmacist – 40 hours (3 vacancies for Campo Grande and 1 for Corumbá), nurse 40 hours (5 vacancies for Campo Grande and 3 for Corumbá), dentist – 20 hours (2 places for Campo Grande and 3 for Corumbá) and health services assistant – oral health assistant 40 hours (2 places for Campo Grande and 1 for Corumbá).

The period for registration and submission of documents for the curricular evaluation will be exclusively between 8 am on November 19th and 5 pm on November 25th, 2021, through the website www.concurso.ms.gov.br.

To check the basic requirements, remuneration, service benefits, basic assignments, necessary documents and values ​​of the titles that will be presented in the curricular evaluation stage, access pages 65 to 77 of the edition nº 10684 of the State Official Gazette.

Raquel dos Passos, SAD