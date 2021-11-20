Outbreak of a mysterious disease that causes skin lesions affects Pernambuco

The municipalities of Recife and Camaragibe, in the metropolitan region of the capital of Pernambuco, are investigating the outbreak of an unidentified disease that causes lesions and itchy skin.

People who had the disease reported that they began to feel lumps on the skin followed by an itch, strong enough to make them seek medical care, but without residents who shared a house with them having the same problems, which raises questions about the means of transmission.

The first case of the disease was registered on October 1 this year, but so far the State Health Department has not been able to name the cause of the problem.

SES-PE also informed that the Cievs (Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance) was notified and that it is monitoring the evolution of investigations initially carried out by the municipal secretariats, in addition to providing technical support in the investigations.

Given the situation, an epidemiological alert was issued to public and private health units in the municipalities of Pernambuco to find out if there are cases in other cities. In Recife, according to data from Sesau (Secretariat of Health of the Municipality), 88 people showed symptoms of skin lesions and itching.

The Municipal Health Department of Camaragibe reported that 60 people sought medical care with similar symptoms in the last 15 days.

In all, so far, 148 cases have been registered in Pernambuco. In patient records are people aged between 2 and 96 years. The first occurrences were registered in five children living in the communities of Córrego da Fortuna and Sítio dos Macacos, in the North zone of Recife.

The Health Surveillance of Recife informed that the investigations take place in a clinical, epidemiological and laboratory manner, with blood tests, skin sample collections and tests to detect arboviruses (dengue, zika and chikungunya), as well as covidence tests. -19.

Only Recife had notified the state about the problem, until yesterday. After the epidemiological alert, the municipality of Camaragibe informed its records in the emergency room of the Aristeu Chaves hospital, part of the public health network.

According to the Camaragibe city hall, the people who sought medical care live in the neighborhoods of Aldeia, Ostracil and Tabatinga. The municipal secretariat advises that people who present symptoms go to the health posts or hospital to notify and receive medical care.

An entomological study is being carried out by the Health Surveillance of Camaragibe to find out if there is a relationship with the presence of insects or arthropods. The city also informed that serological tests were carried out for covid-19 and for arboviruses. In addition, water samples from the supply network were collected.