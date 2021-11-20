Owner of the world’s biggest penis says characteristic prevents him from being able to act | Unusual World

reproduction Jonah Falcon

A 51-year-old man who is considered to have the “biggest penis in the world” revealed that this physical characteristic hinders his acting career from taking off and that he sometimes sits down with difficulty.

Jonah Falcon made news around the world after claiming that an agent at an airport in the US took him to a magazine room after suspecting he had a gun in his pants.

Jonah’s sex organ is, according to his measurement, 24 centimeters long when flaccid and 34 centimeters long when erect.

“Whenever you’re nominated for a role in a big studio, the studio has to approve of you. And studios tend to be very conservative, so for me to do anything, it would have to be an independent film they don’t mind.” , said the American in an interview with a morning program on the British broadcaster ITV.

Jonah also stated that some celebrities seek him out for sex. He didn’t name names.

The record holder, who defines himself as bisexual, said he is in the process of looking for a great love and assured that the size of the penis is not always considered by suitors.

“Many people, when I start dating them, start to focus on my eyes because they are very green,” he added, who made a point of emphasizing that, despite the professional difficulties, he would not change the member for a minor if he could.

Jonah rivals Mexican Roberto Esquivel Cabrera, who claims the title of biggest penis in the world, reaching 48 centimeters. The American, however, accuses him of fraud. The argument gained momentum after radiologist Pablo Gil Muro said he had seen scan images that show Roberto has just too much skin on the organ.

“What the CT scan showed was that there is a very large foreskin, but the organ itself is about 16 to 18 centimeters,” he told “Sun.”