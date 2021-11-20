Painted black, white children participate in a school event in TO and collectives reject racist practice | Tocantins

Photos of children participating in a Black Consciousness Day event at a school in Gurupi, in southern Tocantins, had repercussions on social media. One of the images shows a white child painted in black paint and wearing a wig simulating black power hair.

The practice known as ‘blackface’ is racist and black movements have published repudiation notes. Colégio Adventista stated that it was a characterization and that it did not paint or encourage body painting. After the negative repercussion, the school apologized. Read the full note below.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The post was made this Friday (19) by the school itself and stated that the objective was to characterize the students.

“November 20 is the National Day of Black Consciousness. And today our students came dressed to commemorate this very important day and to reflect how much God has made us brothers and that before Him, we are all equal. Tell me here in the comments if you liked the characterization of our students”, said the school in the post.

The ‘blackface’ is a practice of at least 200 years and consists of “fantasizing” in a caricatured way of a black person. People were ridiculed for white entertainment. Negative stereotypes were associated with jokes, particularly in the United States and Europe. Learn more about the racist act below

What is ‘blackface’ and why is it considered so offensive?

White couple paint their faces in black at a church party in Petrópolis, RJ

After several comments denouncing the situation, the post was deleted. Hours later, the school published a clarification note stating that it did not paint the children or encourage them. He said that he wanted “to value black and Afro-descendant culture at school and outside, as well as to promote reflection and rescue of black identity”.

Tocantins black movements took a stand against the action. The National Collective of Black Youth – Enegrecer – said that “it is inconceivable that a school that proposes itself the role of educating future citizens, lends itself to the role of exposing and inciting children to discrimination or prejudice based on race, color.”

Gurupi’s Black Collective stated that the pedagogical strategy used by the school was inadequate and that the black population does not want to be ridiculed for their skin tone, hair and other traits. “We are not going to accept attitudes that have long provoked ridicule and relegation.”

What does Gurupi Adventist College say?

The direction of the Adventist College of Gurupi clarifies that it is against any type of racial discrimination. The College emphasizes that the pedagogical project of Black Awareness Day, carried out with 4th and 5th grade classes, aimed to value black and Afro-descendant culture at school and beyond, as well as to promote reflection and rescue of black identity.

The College encouraged students to freely celebrate this important day with respect and admiration for people. At no time, students were painted or encouraged to paint their faces.

The College apologizes for the situation that has created itself and commits to providing more moments with discussion on the topic. With this, the idea is to contribute to the promotion of a society that is increasingly free from prejudice.

“Blackface” is a practice that is at least 200 years old. It is believed to have started around 1830 in New York. But it’s not just about painting your skin a different color. It was a practice in which black people were ridiculed for the entertainment of whites.

“Blackface” is considered offensive because it preaches negative stereotypes about black people. It emerged to entertain white audiences at the expense of a minority group fighting for their civil rights after centuries of slavery.

In the 19th century, white actors used paint to paint their faces black in comedy shows, behaving exaggeratedly to illustrate behavior that whites associated with blacks. They also ridiculed the accents of the characters they incorporated into the plays.

This came at a time when blacks weren’t even allowed to go on stage and act, because of the color of their skin.