Palmeiras takes an important decision on the eve of the Libertadores final against Flamengo

Credit: Cesar Greco – Disclosure – Palmeiras

With no ambitious aspirations in the Brasileirão other than to remain firm in the G4, Palmeiras has two commitments in the event before the most important game of the 2021 season against Flamengo, scheduled for the 27th, in Montevideo, earning the Libertadores title. This Saturday (20), Abel Ferreira’s team faces Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão, seeking rehabilitation and regaining confidence after the defeat by arch-rivals São Paulo, at home.

According to journalist Danilo Lavieri, the Portuguese coach and his coaching staff have already defined the planning on the eve of the Libertadores final, and should climb full strength against Leão do Pici soon at 19:00 (GMT), a different scenario from the one adopted against o São Paulo, this midweek. However, the columnist for UOL Esporte points out that Abel should not hand over 100% of his team, which will measure forces against Flamengo.

The Palmeiras commander set this game against Fortaleza as the last rehearsal because he will have the return of Piquerez and Gustavo Gómez, who were serving their respective selections in the qualifiers, but can make adaptations in the middle of the team, aiming at the decision by the Libertadores.

Lavieri mentions that one of the alternatives is to “populate” the midfield, pulling out Scarpa and triggering yet another defensive midfielder, which could be Danilo. Another possibility is to put Felipe Melo to act as the third defender, giving more solidity in defense and freedom for the experienced athlete to support in attacking plays.

On the right flank, Mayke, fully recovered from an injury problem, should be chosen to start against Fortaleza, as he needs the game pace to take on the title role at Libertadores.

READ TOO:

Flamengo takes important decision before Libertadores final against Palmeiras

CBF announces change in Flamengo’s game in Brasileirão on the eve of Libertadores final

Changes in Brasileirão, resignation of narrator at Globo, departure of Douglas Costa, Neymar and more: the latest in football

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Flamengo takes important decision before Libertadores final against Palmeiras

Fluminense forwards have scored goals in one of the last 11 games

7 players who can earn millions for São Paulo if they are sold by other clubs

7 players who can earn millions for São Paulo if they are sold by other clubs

Brasileirão: 12 teams can still drop to the second division; see numbers