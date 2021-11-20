Paulo Gustavo’s husband will hold a benefit auction with the comedian’s clothes

the dermatologist Thales Bretas, partner of Paulo Gustavo, donated the comedian’s clothes to a charity auction, which helps the Médecins Sans Frontières program.

On his Instagram, the humorist’s widower announced the auction. “This year, Doctors Without Borders celebrates 50 years of dedication to humanity and, to mark that date, the organization will promote a charity auction. I donated a costume that Paul he wore it in ‘My Life on Mars’ and clothes from his personal collection”, he began Thales.

“I want to invite you to participate in this virtual event and also to contribute to MSF’s social mission: to bring healthcare to people affected by conflicts, epidemics, natural and socio-environmental disasters, malnutrition and exclusion from access to healthcare, even in the most remote and in the most difficult contexts”, he added.

Father of Gael and Romeo, Bretas he took the opportunity to remember that, by participating in the auction, people help MSF to continue saving lives. “Remember that by participating, you help MSF to continue saving lives around the world, day after day. Check out some of the solidarity donations on the website and register to participate”, he concluded.

