Petrobras announces payment of dividends of R$ 2.19 per ON and PN share Per Estadão Content



Petrobras announces payment of dividends of R$ 2.19 per ON and PN share



Petrobras (SA:); ) has just announced the distribution of remuneration to shareholders, previously approved by its Board of Directors, on August 4th and October 28th of this year.

The state-owned company will pay R$2.195126 per common and preferred share as dividends and R$1.055361 gross per common and preferred share in interest on equity (JCP).

The cut-off date is December 1st for holders of shares issued on the B3 and December 3rd for holders of (ADRs) traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The shares will be traded ex-rights on B3 (SA:) and ADRS on the NYSE, from December 2nd, with payment on the 15th of the same month. For ADR holders from December 22nd.

The amounts paid in advance to shareholders as dividends and/or interest on equity, readjusted by Selic from the date of payment until the end of the year, will be discounted from the mandatory minimum dividends, including for the payment of priority minimum dividends on preferred shares.

Income tax will be levied on JCP amounts and withholdings will not be applied to shareholders who legally prove their status as immune and exempt. Dividends and interest on equity not claimed within a period of three years, counting from the start date of payment (12/15/2021), will expire and revert in favor of the company.