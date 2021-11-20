Petrobras auctions off area of ​​the Port of Santos for R$ 558.2 million – Economy

BRASILIA and SÃO PAULO – A Petrobras this Friday, he finished an important area in the Port of Santos (SP), already operated by its subsidiary Transpetro, on a auction without competitors for R$558.2 million. The company guaranteed for at least another 25 years the concession of the handling terminal for fuels. The single proposal for the asset signaled to the market that insecurity in relation to the state-owned price policy continues to be a risk for attracting investments, according to experts consulted by the Estadão/Broadcast.

Two areas were auctioned at the Port of Santos, but only the largest of them, called STS08A, received a proposal from Petrobras. The investment foreseen throughout the contract is R$678.3 million. Another area, at the Port of Imbituba (SC), was also auctioned off at the event, with a grant value of R$ 200 thousand offered by the winner fertilizer, of fertilizers. According to the National Secretary of Ports and Waterway Transport of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Diogo Piloni, from now on Pasta begins to study the future of the STS08 area, which has not received proposals and is now operated by Transpetro.

“It is quite possible that we will have to restructure the capex of the entire process, given the increase in the costs of inputs involved in the operation,” he said after the auction. For the executive director of Scope Energia, Lavinia Hollanda, by not offering a proposal for the second terminal, Petrobras understood that the move made no sense, since the asset already operates through Transpetro, in a transitional contract.

“The lack of competition in this auction reflects not only the uncertainties about the price policy of the state-owned company, but also the current structure of the market, which is still very dependent on Petrobras in all areas”, evaluated Lavinia. In the expert’s view, despite the advance of Petrobras’ divestment program in distribution and fuels, there is still a long way to go to reduce the huge role of the state-owned company in the sector. “Because it is a company whose controller is the Union, any interference ends up impacting the appetite in auctions of assets linked to the structure of Petrobras.”

as showed the Estadão/Broadcast, despite the fact that several companies have shown interest in the terminal that remained without a proposal throughout the studies, the insecurity regarding Petrobras’ fuel price policy undermined the sector’s confidence. According to industry sources, a strong reason that scared away those interested was the perception of risk about the future of the import parity price (PPI) adopted by the oil company, which, with the successive increase in fuels, came into the crosshairs of politicians in the recent months, especially the president Jair Bolsonaro.

In the evaluation of the partners of Souto Correa Advogados, Marcela Graça Aranha and Lívia Amorim, there is still great distrust in relation to the long-term opening of the fuel market in the country. They point out that this scenario is intensified with the threats of political intervention in the sector. “Which are constant and generate uncertainty for investors. For example, the possibility of increasing taxes on fuel exports has been debated in Congress, in order to create a compensation fund for price variations in the domestic market. These movements generate uncertainty in the domestic market. market in relation to the temptation of possible interventions,” stated Marcela.

Prices

The director of FGV Transportes, Marcus Quintella, disagrees with the assessment that the political discussion surrounding Petrobras has such an influence on the result of the auction. For him, the state-owned participation is more related to the pricing of assets, affected by the appreciation of the dollar facing the real. “And there it has been operated on by Transpetro for a long time,” Quintella observed.

Asked about the noise surrounding Petrobras’ pricing policy and the effects of this Friday’s event, the government’s Investment Partnership Program (PPI) secretary, Martha Seillier, said she did not attribute the result to “any type of noise” . “Even because what investors have given us as feedback is that the government has been doing an excellent job in structuring projects,” he said at a press conference after the auction.