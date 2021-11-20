Petrobras is the best risk-taking action and can pay dividends of up to 22%

Anticipating a more difficult macroeconomic scenario, the Now Investments reorganized its preferences in the sector of Petroleum and gas.

According to analysts Vicente Falanga and José Cataldo, the best company to have at this time is Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), Followed by PetroRio (PRIO3) and vibrate (VBBR3).

“Looking at the next six months, we tend to prefer names with more stable cash flows, preferably anticipated and supported by dividends and buybacks”, they state.

Why Petrobras?

By electing Petrobras as their favorite, the pair argues that a reduction in the price of oil in the coming months could improve fuel price headlines and the temptations to interfere in the company’s pricing policy.

“Meanwhile, their FCFE (shareholder free cash flow) is remarkably advanced compared to pure exploration and production companies, to the point where the next six- to nine-month dividend yield reaches 22%,” they argue.

They even say the news about a potential fuel stabilization fund is positive. One of the proposals is for Petrobras to use dividends to defend itself from rising fuel prices.

In this week’s report, the giant UBS concludes that not even the elections pose a mostly negative risk for the state-owned company. “We have continuously signaled that we do not expect any interference in Petrobras’ pricing policy and we see the company generating solid results,” analysts said.

Other options

According to Ágora, Vibra is also seen as a good option to face the most difficult scenario. In the view of the pair, the company has good dynamics in the sector, combined with a “solid cash flow with good visibility and stability, backed by repurchases and dividends”.

PetroRio, on the other hand, is the last on the list of preferences, due to what analysts see as a possible drop in the value of dividends. Earlier this month, the company opened the box by auctioning the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields from Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) for $4 billion.

Ágora analysts consider that the company has the greatest potential to create value through less “oil dependence”.

“The stock also has incredible liquidity compared to other pure names E&P and it is a great complement to portfolios to minimize exposure to domestic risks in Brazil”.