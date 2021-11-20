Petrobras (PETR4) will pay dividends and JCP on December 15

Business

THE Petrobras (PETR4) will make the anticipated distribution of dividends and interest on equity (JCP) for the year 2021 on December 15th. Yields were approved in August and October.

Thus, on the third Wednesday of November, Petrobras will pay BRL 2.195126 per share in dividends and BRL 1.055361 in JCP per share. It is worth remembering that the value of the JCP is subject to withholding income tax at the rate of 15%.

the owners of ADRs gives state-owned oil company will receive remuneration from 22 December.

The cut-off date is December 1st for owners of Petrobras shares traded on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), while the record date for owners of ADRs traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is December 3rd.

The company’s shares will be traded ex-rights on the B3 and NYSE as of December 2 of this year.

The company reminds that the amounts advanced to shareholders as dividends and/or interest on equity, adjusted by the Selic rate from the payment date until the end of the year, will be discounted from the mandatory minimum dividends, including for the purposes of payment of the priority minimum dividends of preferencial acts.

THE Petrobras share (PETR4) closed today’s trading session with a drop of 1.66%, worth R$ 26.10. In the year, the paper accumulated a drop of 7.90%, compared to closing at R$ 28.34 at the end of December 2020.

See too:

Petrobras takes area of ​​the Port of Santos up for auction for R$ 558.2 million

With a single proposal, the Petrobras This Friday, it won the auction promoted by the Ministry of Infrastructure and the National Waterway Transport Agency (Antaq), on the B3 (B3SA3), and took the STS08A port area at the Port of Santos for R$ 558.2 million.

It is worth noting that currently, the Transpetro, a Petrobras group company, already operates the area. The lease has a term of 25 years, with the possibility of extension.

The area is intended for the movement, storage and distribution of bulk liquids (fuels). The auction criterion was the highest grant value, with no minimum bid.

O STS08A terminal has an estimated investment of R$678.3 million throughout the contract.

The initial plan for the auction was bigger. The government did not receive a proposal for a second liquid terminal area (STS 08) placed in the square, also under the current administration of the subsidiary of Petrobras.