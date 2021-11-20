Petz (PETZ3) raises R$779 million in follow-on; analysts see the offer as positive and consistent with the company’s accelerated growth

SAO PAULO – Petz (PETZ3) announced on Thursday (18) that it priced its follow-on share offering at R$ 19.00 per share, a 2.8% discount compared to closing of the eve. Based on the fixed value per share, the transaction generated R$779 million.

According to a statement, the funds raised in the offer will be directed to the development of the company’s digital platform, technology and logistics, possible acquisitions and the acceleration of the opening of stores and veterinary hospitals. Petz’s plan is to open 50 new stores next year.

Due to the capital increase, Petz’s new capital stock increased to R$1.188 billion, divided into 435,057,914 common shares.

This Friday (19), PETZ3 shares were up 2.20% on B3 at around 3:00 pm (Eastern time), traded at R$20.

In a report, the analysis house Levante assesses the offer with good eyes, as it should bring positive impacts to the company’s actions in the short term, strengthening the company’s cash, in order to follow through with its business plan.

“Petz has gained a prominent position in the Brazilian market, being the most comprehensive platform for pet solutions in the country, which places it in a privileged position to take advantage of the opportunities available in this market”, write the analysts.

The analysis team also says that it sees the company’s business model as “resilient” and claims that the company’s scale brings with it competitive advantages that are especially relevant in a market that is characterized by high fragmentation and a large presence of small local merchants.

The movement is also seen as positive by Guide Investimentos. In a brief comment, last week, when the offer was still being speculated, the analysis team said it expected a positive reaction for PETZ3 papers, as the offer would be “in line with the accelerated pace of growth presented by the company”.

