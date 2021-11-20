PF asks for authorization to investigate secret budget – News

The Federal Police requested the STF (Supreme Federal Court) authorization to open an investigation in order to investigate irregularities in the execution and in the transfers of the rapporteur’s amendments, the so-called secret budget. The funds are transferred to parliamentarians and generally used in works and actions in the states. However, the corporation suspects embezzlement and fraud during the process. The order has been confirmed by R7.

This type of effort is hindered by a decision of the Supreme Court that confirmed an injunction by Minister Rosa Weber that requires the adoption of publicity rules and regulation of the transfer of funds. Rapporteur amendments are often used by the executive branch to strengthen the base, and congressmen in the Senate and House linked to the government tend to receive more resources.

The PF suspects the “sale of amendments”, which would be a spurious negotiation around the receipt of the funds. The investigation requested by the corporation looks at who would have received and negotiated the amounts involved in any irregularities. Suspicions began with investigations by the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) which found suspicious transactions.

Even after the prohibition of transfers by the Supreme Court, at least R$ 5 million would still have been committed. The complaint is contained in a document sent to the Supreme by senators Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) and Humberto Costa (PT-PE). In the official letter, they ask that President Jair Bolsonaro and the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), be punished for not complying with the ruling of the Justice.