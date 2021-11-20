PF asks STF authorization to investigate suspicions in ‘secret budget’ amendments | Policy

The Federal Police requested authorization from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to investigate suspected irregularities in the use of part of the rapporteur’s amendments, known as the “secret budget”.

The PF wants to find out if there were irregularities in the use of money from amendments to purchase tractors.

The resources of the “secret budget” come from parliamentary amendments whose transparency is questioned in actions in the Supreme and Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). On the 9th, the STF endorsed the decision of Minister Rosa Weber that suspended the payment of these amendments.

In October, the minister of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Wagner Rosário, stated in a hearing in the Chamber of Deputies that the CGU and the PF were already investigating an alleged scheme of “selling amendments”.

In the request to open an inquiry sent to the Supreme, the PF said that it wants to identify the authors of the amendments related to alleged irregularities.

In May, the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo” published an article according to which part of the money from the “secret budget” was used for the purchase of overpriced tractors and works considered irregular by the TCU.

‘Secret budget’: senators suspect that Lira and government failed to comply with STF order

Alleged non-compliance with decision

Last week, senators Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) and Humberto Costa (PT-PE) sent an official letter to the STF asking for the punishment of president Jair Bolsonaro and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), for allegedly violate Rosa Weber’s decision to suspend the “secret budget”.

Based on an article in the “Piauí” magazine, the lawmakers listed 21 payments in the request totaling R$ 5 million and would have been made by various federal agencies after the minister’s decision.

The senators stated that “several events related to commitment, settlement and payment were held” after the minister’s decision and asked her to adopt the “measures it deems pertinent”, including, for example, the imposition of a fine; determination of the alleged non-compliance with the decision; and accountability of public agents, including Bolsonaro and Lira.

In an official letter sent to nine ministries on the 6th — the day after Rosa Weber’s decision — the Executive Secretary of the Civil House, Jônathas Assunção de Castro, requests measures “urgently to suspend any and all execution of budgetary resources” arising from the rapporteur’s amendments.

In the letter, the executive secretary of the Civil House asks for the STF’s decision to be complied with “with the diligence that the case requires”.