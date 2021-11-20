Pix: BC limits nighttime options; see the changes – Economy

Night period can understand the period between 22 hours and 6 hours (photo: Iano Andrade/ Agncia Brasil)

O central bank limited the options the user has when defining the night period for the use of pix. In addition to the standard time, from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, there will be only one other lane, from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am. THE new rule it appears in Normative Instruction 185, published this Friday, 19. “At the request of the end user, the night period may include the period between 22 hours and 6 hours“, says the new standard.

The difference between the day and night periods for using Pix occurred in the context of changes to make electronic payment methods more secure. The changes were announced at the end of August, amid a rise in Pix scams and fraud.

Since October 4th, the limit for digital payments between individuals at night, between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am, is R$1,000. But the client could, until then, change the start of the night lane, which could start from 8:00 pm to 11:59 pm.

This period, however, represented a wide range of options, which allowed each client to make a totally different choice, complicating the operation.

BC also provided that the customer could change the limit of R$ 1 thousand. But, if the request is to increase the transacted amount, the institutions have a minimum period of 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours to carry it out, in order to limit the actions of criminals in lightning kidnappings, for example.

Last Tuesday, the 16th, the day Pix turned its one year old, the Special Return Mechanism came into effect, which streamlines the reimbursement of amounts to users who are victims of a coup or operational failures by financial institutions.