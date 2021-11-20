Portugal with 12 more deaths and 2398 cases in the last 24 hours

Portugal registered another 12 deaths and 2398 confirmed cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the General Directorate of Health (DGS) this Wednesday.

The most recent data show that there are now 523 inpatients (9 more than the day before), of which 72 are in intensive care units (down 3).

The Algarve is the region with the most deaths in the last 24 hours, plus four. However, it is the region of Lisbon and Tagus Valley with the highest number of cases (+773).

There are now 41 135 active cases in Portugal, 1,335 more than yesterday.

Death affects the elderly over 70 years old and the virus is transmitted by children and young people

Who is dying in Portugal with covid-19? The question has been asked by experts and beyond. But the concrete data, made available daily by the health authorities, only allow us to understand in which age groups people die most. The chairman of the doctors has already publicly asked the Directorate-General of Health (DGS) to disclose the information in more detail (for example, whether or not these people were vaccinated and for how long or had they suffered from other diseases), even to support the scientific community in analyzing the evolution of the disease. But that hasn’t happened. The problem is that this question is joined by others, such as at what age is the greatest number of cases occurring, who is arriving at hospitals for admission to wards and intensive care units? How many of those infected and hospitalized were or were not vaccinated and for how long? The DN also sent these questions to the DGS, but the answer that came was that such data are only updated monthly, and should be known on Friday.

However, a consultation of the DGS’s daily bulletins about the disease allows us to draw some conclusions, namely: those who are dying are people aged over 70 years and those who are transmitting the disease are mainly children aged 0 to 9 years and young adults from 20 to 29.