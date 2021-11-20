Portugal with 12 more deaths and 2398 cases in the last 24 hours

Portugal registered another 12 deaths and 2398 confirmed cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the General Directorate of Health (DGS) this Wednesday.

The most recent data show that there are now 523 inpatients (9 more than the day before), of which 72 are in intensive care units (down 3).

The Algarve is the region with the most deaths in the last 24 hours, plus four. However, it is the region of Lisbon and Tagus Valley with the highest number of cases (+773).

There are now 41 135 active cases in Portugal, 1,335 more than yesterday.

Death affects the elderly over 70 years old and the virus is transmitted by children and young people

Who is dying in Portugal with covid-19? The question has been asked by experts and beyond. But the concrete data, made available daily by the health authorities, only allow us to understand in which age groups people die most. The chairman of the doctors has already publicly asked the Directorate-General of Health (DGS) to disclose the information in more detail (for example, whether or not these people were vaccinated and for how long or had they suffered from other diseases), even to support the scientific community in analyzing the evolution of the disease. But that hasn’t happened. The problem is that this question is joined by others, such as at what age is the greatest number of cases occurring, who is arriving at hospitals for admission to wards and intensive care units? How many of those infected and hospitalized were or were not vaccinated and for how long? The DN also sent these questions to the DGS, but the answer that came was that such data are only updated monthly, and should be known on Friday.

However, a consultation of the DGS’s daily bulletins about the disease allows us to draw some conclusions, namely: those who are dying are people aged over 70 years and those who are transmitting the disease are mainly children aged 0 to 9 years and young adults from 20 to 29.

Those in hospitals confirm that mortality is reaching the elderly, the most vulnerable, with comorbidities and who have been vaccinated for a long time. And that in terms of transmission, they are the youngest, some because they are not vaccinated, others because they are young adults still without full vaccination and with more risk behaviors. “These are results that we had already detected, but we need more concrete data to make an assessment”, said Henrique Oliveira, a mathematician from the Instituto Superior Técnico (IST), who is part of the team that carries out long-term disease modeling. term together with the Medical Association.

According to the same data, since October 1st – the date on which all restrictive measures in force until that time were lifted, namely the use of masks in the street, inside restaurants, bars, discos and in the workplace – and until yesterday, November 17th, another 304 people died in Portugal with covid-19, increasing the total number of deaths from 17 979 to 18 283.

The overwhelming majority of deaths occurred over 70 years of age. Or rather, 205 people were over 80 years old, 65 were between 70 and 79 and 25 between 60 and 69 years. There were also two deaths between the ages of 50 and 59, six between the ages of 40 and 49 and one between the ages of 30 and 39. The others did not register any deaths during this period. Despite everything, the number of deaths demonstrates that the disease at this stage is less serious than in previous waves.

Government returns to participate in rapid antigen tests

The rapid antigen tests carried out in pharmacies and laboratories that adhere to the exceptional reimbursement scheme will once again be free of charge from Friday, the Ministry of Health announced this Thursday.

The ordinance extending the regime approved in June is published this Thursday in Diário da República, the ministry said in a note sent to Lusa news agency.

Co-payment remains limited to a maximum of four tests per month and per user.

The Ministry of Health justifies this renewal of the regime taking into account the current epidemiological situation and the importance of intensifying tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, progressively and proportionately to the risk, which contribute to the strengthening of control of the pandemic.

According to the latest data released by the Task Force to promote the Operationalization Plan for the Testing Strategy for SARS-CoV-2, more than 20 million diagnostic tests for covid-19 have been carried out in Portugal since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

This year, around 48 thousand tests were carried out a day, on average, more than 70% of the total diagnostic tests carried out since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data released on November 6th.