Pragmata is postponed to 2023

Through social networks, the team responsible for pragmatist announced last Thursday (19) that the game was postponed.

Now, the game is scheduled for release in 2023, with no defined date. The post did not specify the reason for the postponement of the title of the capcom, but stated that the idea is to ensure the best experience for players. See below:

An update on #PRAGMAT: Our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we’ve decided to shift the release window to 2023. In the meantime, we have a brand new artwork to share with you. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/3ZTOkIWEYD — PRAGMATA (@PRAGMATAgame) November 18, 2021

In the sequence, the studio revealed a new art of the game. Check out:

Pragmata will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC.