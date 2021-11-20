prices continue to rise despite uncertain demand; SP registers BRL 314

The physical market of fat ox registered predominantly higher prices this Friday (19). According to the analyst of Crops & Market Fernando Henrique Iglesias, in an environment marked by restricted supply, some slaughterhouses are absent from the purchase of cattle, evaluating the best strategies for purchasing cattle herds in the short term.

“There will be no refreshment in relation to supply for the rest of the year, which is undoubtedly the main support point at a time when uncertainties are still evident in relation to the demand for beef,” said Iglesias.

China continues without taking a stand, keeping Brazilian beef unaccredited. Thus, there is no concrete forecast of when the main importer of Brazilian beef will resume purchases.

As a result, in São Paulo, capital, the reference for arroba do boi was R$ 314 in the term modality, against R$ 310 on Thursday. In Goiânia (GO), the arroba was priced at R$300, stable. In Dourados (MS), the at sign was indicated at R$ 310, against R$ 308. In Cuiabá, the at sign was indicated at R$ 291, against R$ 290. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices at R$ 316 – R $317 per arroba, against R$310.

wholesale prices

The wholesale market returned to show higher prices in some cuts for beef. The business environment still suggests some room for readjustments amidst the peak of consumption in the domestic market. The inflection point continues in the capacity of the Brazilian consumer to absorb new adjustments in beef at the retail level, maintaining the migration process towards more accessible proteins, such as chicken meat.

“Another aspect that may limit the rise in beef and the rest of the livestock chain is the volume of meat stored in cold rooms awaiting a position from China. “If, by chance, this additional offer is placed in the domestic market, there would be room to hold prices”, said Iglesias.

The rear quarter is still priced at R$22.75 per kilo. The forequarter reached the level of R$ 14.50 per kilo, an increase of R$ 0.20. The needle tip continued at the level of R$ 14.15 per kilo.