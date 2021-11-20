prices increase in four squares. See this Friday’s quotes

The Brazilian soybean market had a calmer day and regionalized prices. Futures contracts retreated in Chicago, while the dollar rose well, breaking the R$ 5.60 house. After trading early in the week, the producer pulled back.

Crops & Market calculates that at least 1 million tons changed hands during the week. Producers took advantage of the reaction from the prices and got rid of the available soybeans, preparing the ground for the entry of a record crop.

– Deep Step (RS): the 60-kilogram bag dropped from R$168.50 to R$167.00

– Region of the Missions: the price dropped from BRL 167.50 to BRL 166.00

– Port of Rio Grande: the price dropped from BRL 172.00 to BRL 171.00 per bag

– Rattlesnake (PR): the price rose from BRL 164.00 to BRL 164.50 per bag

– Port of Paranaguá (PR): the bag increased from BRL 169.00 to BRL 169.50 the bag

– Rondonópolis (MT): the bag increased from BRL 158.50 to BRL 159.00

– Gold (MS): the price rose from BRL 158.00 to BRL 159.00

– Rio Verde (GO): the bag dropped from BRL 156.00 to BRL 155.00

Chicago and the soybeans

Soy futures contracts traded on the Chicago Commodities Exchange (CBOT) closed Friday with lower prices. With that, the weekly appreciation in the January position retreated to 1.57%. The market had a volatile sixth, marked by the attempt by agents to pocket part of the gains

recent.

O fundamental scenario remains positive for soy and limited losses and even supported contracts with longer maturities. There is the feeling of heated demand by the US producer, mainly from China.

In the American physical market, prices are also rising. Producers show themselves to be withdrawn, waiting for even better quotes. Inflation fears in the United States fuel the outlook for rising commodities.

Soybean contracts for January delivery closed down 2.00 cents a bushel or 0.15% at $12.63 1/4 a bushel. The March position was quoted at $12.75 a bushel, down 1.50 cents or 0.11%.

In by-products, the December position of bran closed with an increase of US$ 1.40 or 0.37% to US$ 371.80 per ton. In oil, contracts maturing in December closed at 58.16 cents of the dollar, down 1.01 cents or 1.7%.

Exchange

The commercial dollar closed at R$5.6100, up 0.73%. The US currency was directly impacted by the fear of global recession with the advance of Covid’s cases and restrictions in Europe and, secondarily, by the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório.

Monday schedule

– China: The People’s Bank of China (Pboc, the country’s central bank) releases its monetary policy decision.

– BC releases the Focus Report at 8:30 am with market forecasts for the economy.

– US weekly export inspections – USDA, 1pm.

– Trade balance for the first three weeks of November in Brazil – Ministry of Economy, 3 pm.

– US Crop Conditions – USDA, 6pm.