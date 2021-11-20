Protest against new lockdown leaves seven injured in Dutch city

At least seven people were injured after police in the Dutch city of Rotterdam responded to a protest against the new measures to combat Covid-19 on Friday (19), according to a statement released by security forces.

“A demonstration on Coolsingel Street resulted in riots. Fires were set off in several places, fireworks were set off and the police fired several warning shots,” Rotterdam police said on social media.

“We fired warning shots because it was a life-threatening situation,” police spokeswoman Patricia Wessels told Reuters. “We know that at least two people were injured, likely as a result of the shootings, but we need to investigate the exact causes better.”

In an updated statement released this Saturday (20), city officials said at least seven people were injured during the demonstration. They did not disclose the severity or nature of the injuries, but did report that police were also injured.

At least 20 arrests were made after the riots, police said.

The agents used “as much mobilization as necessary to restore public order” and urged people to stay away from Coolsignel.

Several hundred people gathered to express opposition to the government’s plans to restrict access to closed spaces to people who have a “vaccine passport”, showing that they have been vaccinated or have already recovered from an infection.

The pass is also available for people who have not been vaccinated but have proof of a negative test.

Police issued an emergency ordinance in Rotterdam, shutting down public transport and ordering people to return home. Water cannons were used and police on horseback dispersed the crowd.

Authorities also asked people who recorded footage of the protests to send the footage to the police for further investigation.

The Netherlands reimposed a partial lockdown last weekend for the initial three weeks in an effort to delay the new wave of Covid-19 infections, but rates remain at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic.

*With information from Reuters

