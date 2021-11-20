Protest against restraint and lockdown measures in Netherlands leaves injured and imprisoned | World

Several people were wounded by police fire on Friday (19) in Rotterdam, Netherlands, after protesters against the government’s new anti-covid-19 measures burned a police vehicle and hurled stones at security forces.

Dozens of people were arrested and seven were injured, including police officers, during the protest on a commercial street in the port of Rotterdam, according to authorities.

The protests were a response to restrictions on the coronavirus and government plans to restrict unvaccinated people’s access to some public places.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a week ago the reintroduction of a partial lockdown along with a series of sanitary restrictions, especially in the restaurant sector, to prevent the spread of covid-19. Bars and restaurants must close at 8pm, at least until December 4th.

Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb called the protests an “orgy of violence”. “The police considered it necessary to draw their weapons to defend themselves,” he told reporters.

stones and fireworks

According to a statement from the local police, the demonstration started on Coolsingel Street and “ended in riots. Fires were sighted in several places. Fireworks were launched and the police fired several warning shots.”

According to the Dutch press, hundreds of protesters, who shouted “freedom”, threw stones at the police and set fire to several electric motorcycles.

Dutch police used a water cannon to disperse protesters in The Hague on the day the measures were announced.

Last Saturday, police also detained 15 people in a northern town after clashes broke out between security forces and hundreds of people outraged at the premature closing of bars due to the pandemic.

At least one police vehicle was set on fire during the protest, a police spokesman told AFP.

Local authorities issued an emergency order banning access to the protest area to prevent further violence. Rotterdam’s main train station was also closed.

The Netherlands returned to implement restrictions after a new high in cases of Covid-19, with more than 21,000 new infections registered this Friday.

As part of the provisions, the population was asked to work from home, unless it was absolutely necessary to leave.

Public events have been suspended and the football tournament is played behind closed doors.

However, schools remain open and there is no impediment for people to leave their homes.

The Dutch government has said it will review the situation on Dec. 3 and is considering excluding unvaccinated people from bars and restaurants, although the plan faces strong opposition in parliament.

Also protest in Australia

Thousands of people also demonstrated this Saturday (20) in cities in Australia against mandatory vaccination, which is only required in some states and territories for certain professional groups.

In Melbourne, thousands of people have called for the arrest of Prime Minister of State Daniel Andrews, opposing a bill that would give the Victorian government more powers to fight the pandemic.

About 85% of Australians over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated. With more than 25 million inhabitants, Australia has registered more than 195,000 cases and 1,933 deaths related to the coronavirus.