PSDB previews were marked by public fights and memes by Eduardo Leite and João Doria

RIO — The dispute to represent the PSDB at the polls during the race to Palácio do Planalto in 2022 comes to an end this Sunday. The caucuses, held for the first time in the party for the presidential elections, were marked by clashes with criticism among the candidates, memes on social networks and accusations of maneuvers to win votes and support for the Bolsonaro government.

Despite having three names — the former mayor of Manaus Arthur Virgílio (AM); the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (RS), and the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (SP) —, the polarization took place especially between the gaucho and the paulista, favorite candidates who played a leading role in the main conflicts of the campaign and exposed internal barriers of the legend.

In October, Leite’s campaign accused the São Paulo directory of having affiliated 92 mayors and deputy mayors of the state outside the deadline established by the legend to participate in the voting, on May 31st. The PSDB preliminary commission accepted the complaint and determined the exclusion of these members from the list of voters. In response, the Directory of the legend in São Paulo, under the influence of Doria, asked for the exclusion of another 32 names of supporters of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, alleging the same reason regarding the date of entry into the acronym. The request was also accepted by the Commission.





The atmosphere of tension intensified with the beginning of the debates, with exchanges of barbs related to support for Bolsonaro by lawmakers linked to Leite — who criticizes the president more timidly — and the presence of federal deputy Aécio Neves (MG) in the campaign for gaucho.

The adhesion of part of the PSDB bench that supports Leite’s candidacy to the PEC dos Precatórios also became a reason for criticism from the opponents of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul. On the other hand, Leite highlighted the high rejection of Doria’s name in electoral polls as an unfavorable point for the election of the toucan to represent the PSDB in 2022.

Memes

During the preview campaign, some memes appeared on social networks in reference to the dispute in the PSDB. One of the most shared ones referred to Governor João Doria who, at an event in Guarabira, a city in the interior of Paraíba, asked the audience that those who had already been to the city of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, raised their arms. He talked about solutions to the problem of drought and cited the city abroad as an example. However, given the high price of a trip to Dubai, the phrase said in a poor region of the country was met with criticism, and a video that recorded the moment reverberated on social networks and became a meme.

In the last week of the campaign, Governor João Doria (SP) attacked his opponent and released a video on the networks in which he provoked Eduardo Leite with a series of memes in which he fitted the face of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul in famous and historical characters who lost competitions . In one of the montages, Doria’s face was placed on the famous character from the Road Runner cartoon as the bird runs fast in front of the character Coyote, who in the video bears Leite’s face.

Doria uses memes in campaign video from PSDB previews Photo: Reproduction

The video was not the first that the paulista released during the previews in a humorous tone, seeking to attract votes. In early November, Doria took on famous nicknames again, such as “thigh” and “tight pants”, jokingly to say that, despite this, “he did what any head president in the place would do: work no matter what the party, the ideology, the sex, the religion”, in allusion to his effort for the vaccine against Covid-19.

Complaints about the voting app

With just a few days to go before the candidate was chosen, the application used in the voting was also a reason for a new crisis in the PSDB’s caucuses. Last week, former governor Geraldo Alckmin (SP), who is negotiating with other parties, signed up on the platform to participate in the election. As it was leaving the legend, the movement generated dissatisfaction among Doria’s supporters.

The day after the episode with Alckmin, the app was once again the reason for an impediment in the previews. A councilor from the city of Tapiratiba, in the interior of São Paulo — Edson Aparecido Moraes, known as Cabelinho — recorded a video in which he taught how to defraud the platform. , and the application accepted the application, even with the photo and document of Cabelinho himself.

After the repercussions, allies of Leite even asked for the dispute to be postponed, a move that was rejected in a joint note issued by the teams of Doria and Virgílio. The PSDB claimed that the flaws had already been fixed and that the system had an extra layer of security. With that, the date and method of election were kept.

Vaccination

Another recent episode, related to the start date of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in Brazil, was also used in the campaign. In an interview with Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul confirmed that he called João Doria, at the beginning of the year, to pass on a request by the then Secretary of Government Luiz Eduardo Ramos, now secretary general of the Presidency, to that the start of immunization be postponed. Leite stated that he forwarded the minister’s message to Doria in an “effort of political concertation” and criticized the approach to the matter by internal opponents in the PSDB’s preliminary rounds.

To GLOBO columnist Lauro Jardim, the governor of São Paulo said that, at the time, he replied that he regretted that Leite “had been willing to respond to a request of this nature from General Ramos” and that he was “on the side of life and of Brazilians”.

Despite the disagreements, the candidates to represent the PSDB in 2022 said they would not leave the party if they are not chosen on Sunday, and sought a tone of reconciliation in the final days of the caucuses. In common, both are willing to represent the legend against Bolsonaro’s reelection.

Governors João Doria and Eduardo Leite, protagonists of the conflicts during the campaign, met in Porto Alegre on Tuesday and adopted a lighter tone. In a video recorded with the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Doria stated that they will be together after the end of the primaries:

“We may be disputing, but we are from the same party, we will be together from the 22nd. More together than ever”, said the São Paulo native.