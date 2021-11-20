PSG will have Neymar and Messi against Nantes and end with mystery about Sergio Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain released the list of players related to Nantes for the French Championship

O PSG released the list of players related to the match against the Nantes, this Saturday (20), at 1:00 pm (GMT), by the French Championship, with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

Neymar, that embezzled the Brazilian team on Tuesday against Argentina because of of pain in the left thigh, he trained normally in the last days and will go to the game. Despite this, the title of shirt 10 is not guaranteed by coach Mauricio Pochettino, who avoided talking about the matter at a press conference.

Star Lionel Messi is also on the list and should be used in the duel. The player was spared by the Argentine national team in the first game of the last FIFA Date before the duel against Brazil.

The big news in the clash could be Sergio Ramos, who hasn’t debuted with the PSG shirt since he was signed. However, he was left out of the squad even after recovering from physical problems and being released by the medical department.

According to the French press, PSG will preserve it for the decisive match against the Manchester City, for the Champions League, on Wednesday (24).