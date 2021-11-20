PSG x Nantes: check time, where to watch, hunches and probable lineups; see training – Play

Increasingly leader of the French Championship, the Paris Saint-Germain receive the Nantes this Saturday (20th), at 1 pm (Brasilia time), at Parque dos Príncipes, in París (FRA).

O PSG has 34 points in 13 matches played, 10 points more than second-placed Lens. Nantes occupies the 11th place, with 18 added.

For the match, Neymar is expected as an attraction. The striker was left out of the match between Brazil and Argentina, for the World Cup qualifiers, due to a pain in his thigh. But he must be recovered to play for Paris Saint-Germain.

The game will be broadcast via Star+.

PSG

Donnarumma; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kehrer and Bernat; Herrera, Gueye and Wijnaldum; Di Maria, Messi and Mbappé. Technician: Mauricio Pochettino.

Nantes

Lafont; Appiah, Castelletto, Girotto and Fabio; Chirivella and Cyprien; Kolo Muani, Blas and Simon; Coulibaly. Technician: Antoine Kombouare.

PSG x Nantes

Local: Princes Park, Paris (FRA)

Princes Park, Paris (FRA) Date: 11/20/2021

11/20/2021 Schedule: 1:00 pm (Brasilia)