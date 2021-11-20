‘Put Tonico in jail’ · TV News

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will declare war on Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) because of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The boy will decide to gather evidence to incriminate the crook and, in this way, free his beloved from the villain’s clutches in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. “I’m going to put Tonico in jail”, will promise the advisor to the girl.

In the scenes planned to air in this Tuesday’s chapter (23) , Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) will be in another class with Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont) when he will question her about her boss’s behavior. “Tonico didn’t go to the casino yesterday… Was he here?” “To my disgrace. If lying down with him was bad before, now then…”, she will vent.

“I want to die just thinking about Tonico… I didn’t sleep a minute that night thinking. I should have already done something to get rid of him”, laments the villain’s employee. “Well, do it. Tonico is not your friend. He’s nobody’s friend. He only knows how to use people,” the young woman will need to say, the lover, who is used to being intimidated by the evildoer.

Nélio will take an injection of courage and will swear an attitude. “I’ll do everything to put Tonico in jail. For you, my love. For you…”, the boy will affirm, kissing his beloved in sequence. “He did a lot of things wrong. Some with my help. But if he doesn’t have a test, it’s no use”, will add Bernardinho’s brother (Gabriel Fuentes).

Playback/TV Globo

Nelio and Dolores kiss

“What proof would that be?”, will ask Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski), curious. At that moment, one of the captives of the owner of the newspaper O Berro will arrive at the scene, and the couple will start to speak in low tones to disguise themselves. “Soon, soon, we won’t have to hide our love from anyone”, declares Nélio. The two will still write “I love you” with the pencil in a notebook.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

