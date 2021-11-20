Recôncavo in mourning: Tin Tim Gomes, brother of Edson Gomes dies

Reggae singer Tin Tim Gomes passed away this Friday (19), in the municipality of São Félix, in the Reconcavo da Bahia, where he lived. Tin Tim was the younger brother of fellow musician Edson Gomes.

He was admitted to the Hospital Santa Casa de Misericórdia in São Félix and died of cardiac complications.

Tin Tim, artistic name of Edmundo Silva Gomes, began his career in music doing backing vocals for his brother, says Fábio Batista, historian at the Federal University of Recôncavo da Bahia (UFRB). He even participated in the recording of Edson Gomes’ first album, “Reggae Resistance”, from 1988.

After that, he invested in his solo career continuing in the world of reggae music. In 1999, he released the album “Pedras Sobre Pedras” with the band Manasses, with hits such as: Origens (composed by Edson Gomes), Bandeira Seca, Guerreiro Mor, among others.

He was also one of the founders of the band ‘Os Remanescentes’, in the city of Cachoeira, in the Recôncavo Baiano, alongside Nengo Vieira, Marco Oliveira and Sine Calmon. In September of this year, the band managed to recover recordings made at Estúdio WR, in Salvador, in the early 1990s, and released the album “Só Remanescente Ficará” after 30 years. [Confira no final da matéria]

On Instagram, the musical group mourned the composer’s death. “We, from the Remanescentes team, thank Tin Tim Gomes for the years dedicated to the band, for the friendship and love offered during all these years. We are also grateful for the artist’s great contribution to the construction of Reggae Recôncavo! We offer our condolences to family and friends at this very difficult time. May it be eternal in our hearts”, he commented.

“Tin Tim is a remarkable figure, inseparable from the history of reggae in Bahia”, says Fábio Batista.

“Tin Tim Gomes is an artist who marks the reggae scene in Cachoeira, in Recôncavo as a whole, which is a hotbed of big names. His passing makes us all very sad. Tin Tim and his strong voice leave us missing, but also a legacy”, declares the historian, who added that the entire Recôncavo region is in mourning at this time.

shrunken family

In May of this year, the Gomes family had already faced the death of Eddie Brown, brother of Edson and Tin Tim.

Edmilson Silva Gomes died on the morning of the 8th, at the hospital in Muritiba, due to problems caused by diabetes.