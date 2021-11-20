Red Bull consultant shouts against Mercedes review request

Helmut Marko criticized Mercedes’ request for a review of an incident in Brazil (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

The refusal of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) to accept Mercedes’ request to review the incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on lap 48 of the São Paulo GP provoked assertive reactions in Red Bull. Helmut Marko, a consultant for the Taurine team, did not miss the chance to criticize his rival’s attitude.

In an interview with the Austrian broadcaster Servus TV, a partner of Red Bull, the director shot. “Everything came to nothing, as we expected. It was clear that it was useless and stupid.”

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko at the São Paulo GP weekend (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

In Marko’s view, the last few days have been tiring because Red Bull had to prepare itself to rebut the so-called allegations made by Mercedes. “It was tedious for the team because the engineers who were supposed to make the car faster had to prepare the documents,” he said.

On the other hand, at last Friday’s Formula 1 press conference in Qatar, Christian Horner was relieved because he understood that if the FIA ​​agreed to review the incident, such a scenario would set a dangerous precedent at the Worlds.

“If they follow this path, all incidents from now on will be challenged. There will be evidence on fans’ cell phones. There will always be something that can be considered new, relevant or significant”, he stressed.

“We’re not in kindergarten anymore. The stewards obviously made the right decision. That would open up Pandora’s box in relation to a lot of other incidents that happened in that race”, added the head of the team based in Milton Keynes.

