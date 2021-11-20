Renato will change Flamengo against Inter; see the likely lineup

Credit: Evaristo Sa-Pool/Getty Images

In a match for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo will face Internacional this Saturday (20), at 9:30 pm, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. Coach Renato Gaúcho should have Gabigol back in the starting lineup and Rubro-negro should still have other changes in the starting lineup.

After feeling his knee in Flamengo’s 1-0 victory over Corinthians, Bruno Henrique should stay out of the match against Internacional. Renato Gaúcho can keep Vitor Gabriel as a starter and put Gabigol in the place of No. 27.

Thinking about the Libertadores final against Palmeiras, which takes place on the 27th, Renato Gaúcho should return to Flamengo with an alternative team.

Thus, Flamengo’s likely squad for the match against Internacional is as follows: Hugo Souza; Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, Diego, Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho; Victor Gabriel and Gabigol.

Flamengo is in 2nd place in the Brazilian Championship, with 63 points. The leader of the competition is Atlético-MG, with 71 points.

