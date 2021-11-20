Renner moves away from fast-fashion and tries to stretch the life cycle of his clothes – Economy

THE Renner stores, one of the pioneers in Brazil in department stores, a sector immersed in the concept called fast-fashion, wants to demonstrate that this is not her business lode. With the bet on bringing the circular economy into its stores, the company wants to move away from the “fast” to get closer to the sustainability. For this, in addition to ensuring that your products do not come garbage in a short time – as happens with clothes that last only one season -, the company is also investing in renewable energy.

Despite operating with the department store model, Renner wants to prove that it is not synonymous with “fast fashion”. “Our model follows the demand, we are not fast-fashion, which produces with low quality and lower prices”, says the president of Renner, Fabio Fabio. One of the company’s fronts is the use of certified cotton, from suppliers with a socio-environmental seal. “We look at the entire process, both in terms of the use of resources and in terms of remuneration and working conditions”, says the executive.

The challenge is to evolve in a very polluting and high-impact market environmental. Data from the thredUp consultancy indicate that, in the production of a shirt, 700 gallons of Water. In addition, the consultancy claims that one in two people throw their unwanted clothes straight into the trash.

In the case of Renner, the plan is to accelerate the ESG journey (an acronym for environmental, social and governance performance). The first fruits are already being harvested. The company has just posted the highest score among retailers worldwide in the index Dow Jones of sustainability, a global benchmark in the valuation of ESG shares of publicly traded companies. “This shows us that we are on the right path”, comments Faccio.

After sales

In addition to the use of clean energy by the company, the company also claims to monitor the after-sales of the clothes, in order to extend the life cycle of each item through the resale or recycling of material. “There are still several things we can do. We work a lot with the use of data, to be assertive in production and manufacture only what is necessary. Another point is to make the chain better remunerated”, points out the executive.

To take a step towards the circular economy, Renner opened a store in Rio de Janeiro with this concept. Another avenue in this direction is the newly acquired thrift store online Repass. According to him, the brand with the greatest participation in the thrift store it belongs to Renner itself, which shows that the brand’s pieces have good durability. “With Repass, we will be able to stretch even more the life cycle of our clothes”, he comments.

The position in the Dow Jones sustainability index, according to the president of Renner, was supported by the ESG goals established by the company in 2018. According to him, the goals, which had the end of this year as a deadline, should be surpassed. “One of the goals we have already achieved is to have 100% of our supply chain with socio-environmental certification. Public commitments bring us even greater engagement from the team”, he says.

In 2018, in addition to the chain’s certification goal, the company made four commitments by the end of 2021: to have 80% of its products with less environmental impacts, 100% of which certified cotton; supply 75% of corporate energy consumption with low-impact renewable sources; reduce by 20% the emissions of carbon dioxide compared to 2017 levels.

member of XP Responsible for ESG coverage, Marcella Ungaretti emphasizes that even companies well positioned in the Dow Jones sustainability index still have room for evolution. “ESG is a journey, not a binary or stationary issue. In this sense, we see companies that are well positioned on this agenda as the winners of the future, while those that do not prioritize the issue will be left behind”, he says.