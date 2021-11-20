Researcher says that 1st case of Covid-19 was a market seller in Wuhan

According to the article, a woman who worked at the Huanan Market had the first symptoms on December 11, 2019| Photo: EFE/EPA/STR CHINA

An article published this week by the American magazine Science refutes a report from the beginning of 2021 by the World Health Organization (WHO) which pointed out that a Chinese accountant would have been the first case of Covid-19 in the world.

Michael Worobey, a researcher at the University of Arizona’s Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, compiled a series of records from health care facilities in Wuhan (the city in China where the first infections were reported) that he said point to a fruit seller in the Huanan Market would be the first known case of the disease, with symptoms onset on December 11, 2019.

At the site, live mammals susceptible to coronaviruses, including raccoon dogs, a species originating in Asia, were sold.

Between January and February of this year, a team of WHO experts spent four weeks in Wuhan gathering information from Chinese scientists and, in a joint report presented in March, they reported that an accountant, with no apparent connection to the market, would have developed symptoms in 8 December of the year before last and would be the first known case of Covid-19.

Worobey, however, warned in the Science article that the dates don’t match: the 41-year-old accountant, who lived 30 km south of Huanan Market, would later have fallen ill.

“When interviewed, he reported that his Covid-19 symptoms started with fever on December 16; December 8 disease was a dental problem related to retained baby teeth in adulthood. This is corroborated by hospital records and a scientific article that reports the start date of his Covid-19 picture as December 16th and admission date December 22nd”, explained the researcher.

Worobey argued that these dates indicate that the counter was infected in community transmission after the virus began to spread from Huanan Market.

“He believed he might have been infected in a hospital (presumably during his dental emergency) or on the subway, en route; he also traveled north of Huanan Market just before the symptoms started,” added Worobey.

“The onset of his symptoms occurred after several cases among workers at the Huanan Market, making a seafood seller there the first known case, with the disease onset on December 11.”

Regardless of who is right, the American researcher or the group of Chinese and WHO experts, both point out that the most likely explanation for the origin of Covid-19 would be the infection of humans from contact with animals, and not a laboratory leak.

repercussion

Worobey’s article was praised by other researchers, but some have pointed out that, nearly two years after the first Covid-19 cases, it becomes increasingly difficult to say with certainty what “case zero” of the pandemic was.

“Investigating the origins of the pandemic remains important, particularly as we intend to learn about future prevention of pandemics,” James Wood, head of the Cambridge University Department of Veterinary Medicine, told the Science Media Centre.

“It is important to recognize, however, that retrospective investigation over such a time lag is inevitably challenging and also that for a disease that has at least 40% infections with no apparent or asymptomatic signs and a large proportion of mild infections that are indistinguishable of other respiratory infections, it is, at best, optimistic to think that someday we will track patient zero”, he pondered.

In October, China announced it would begin analyzing tens of thousands of samples from blood banks in Wuhan, to try to find out when and how Sars-CoV-2 was first transmitted to humans. In the same week, the WHO announced the creation of another group of experts to investigate the origin of the coronavirus.

The US intelligence community, after a 90-day investigation requested by President Joe Biden, pointed out that it was unable to conclude whether the new coronavirus had a natural or laboratory origin, and that only new information would allow further investigation of these hypotheses.

A senior official at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) government agency admitted in a letter sent to a US congressman that US public money had funded gain-of-function research into bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, but claimed that the naturally occurring bat coronaviruses used in the NIH-funded experiments from 2014 to 2018 “are decades away from the evolutionary line of Sars-CoV-2”.