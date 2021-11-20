Rger Guedes arrives for classic as the only reinforcement of Corinthians that has not yet been embezzled

Midfielder Giuliano had a muscle injury detected this Friday and became an embezzlement by Corinthians for the match against Santos. Thus, forward Róger Guedes is now the only player in the reinforcements quartet who has not yet been low for coach Sylvinho.

In addition to Giuliano, midfielders Renato Augusto and Willian have already been left out of Timão’s games. Shirt 10 hasn’t played for seven matches., since he got injured against Fluminense. A round before, against Sport, he had already been spared by muscle wasting. The shirt 8, in turn, was also not listed for wear on one occasion, against Atlético-GO.

Giuliano was in a streak of 19 games for Corinthians. Since his debut against Santos, the shirt 11 has started in all games, playing the 90 minutes in 12 opportunities. Before joining the club, he hadn’t been on the field since April, when he was still playing for Istanbul Basaksehir, from Turkey.

Roger Guedes follows a similar path. Since his debut against Juventude, he has played 15 games as a starter, being substituted in just two of them. The athlete came from an even longer period without playing, as he made his last appearance for Shandong Taishan, from China, in December 2020.

See more at: Rger Guedes, Willian, Renato Augusto and Giuliano.