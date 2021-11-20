Rico explains why he will nominate MC Gui for tenth farm

by

Rico Melquiades has decided to nominate MC Gui for the tenth plot of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). At dawn today, in the midst of enjoying the party, the farmer of the week confided in Aline Mineiro that the funkeiro needs to go to the hot seat because he is working overtime at the game.

probably she [Dayane] goes next week. If I don’t nominate that person, that person will take it, and no one will vote for them”, commented Rico Melquiades, making a mystery about the name.

After Aline Mineiro guessed that the nomination would be Dayane Mello, Rico Melquiades burst out laughing and tried to say that the target of his nomination was MC Gui.

It’s MC Gui. If I don’t nominate, no one votes for him. If I nominate Dynho, no one vetoes Dynho [da Prova do Fazendeiro]. He can take the test, come back and throw me [naroça].

“And who goes around the house? Do you think I can go?” asked the ex-panicat. “Friend, MC Gui, his game is terrible. If he goes to the countryside, he’ll scrape his foot with anyone”, highlighted the comedian about the funkeiro.

Rico Melquiades also tried to reassure Aline Mineiro by saying that there is no risk of being eliminated from “A Fazenda 2021” if he goes to the farm alongside MC Gui.

If you go with him, he’ll scrape his foot, friend. He’s the most inconsistent guy I’ve ever seen in my life. Here at this game, he’s working overtime, go for me. He only came back from the country because Tati [Quebra Barraco] it was worse than him.

“Are you going to do this regardless of the stall?” asked Aline. “I’m going to put him in, only if he’s immune, only if God comes and says: ‘You’re not going to nominate him.’ But, until Tuesday, my nomination will be him,” guaranteed Rico.

The comedian ended his explanation saying that the desire was to put Dynho Alves in, but the dancer is well liked at headquarters and will not be banned from the farmer’s competition.

A Day everyone indicates. Next week, anyone will nominate her. MC Gui does not take a vote and is not nominated. Either I do it now, or he’ll make it close to the final. I wanted to nominate Dynho, but nobody vetoes him. As for MC Gui, anyone vetoes him.

After the departure of Valentina Francavilla, who deserves to win the reality show?

3.24%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.75%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

19.77%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.66%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.06%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.03%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.87%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

19.89%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.19%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.94%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.59%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 16455 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

‘Polar Party’ heats up the pedestrian’s night of ‘A Fazenda 13’

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari during 'Polar Party' - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 16

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari during ‘Polar Party’

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Part of the decoration of the 'Polar Party' - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 16

The Farm 2021: Part of the decoration of the ‘Polar Party’

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying the 'Polar Party' - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 16

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying the ‘Polar Party’

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile enjoys night at the 'Polar Party' - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 16

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile enjoys night at the ‘Polar Party’

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico, farmer of the week, at the 'Polar Party' - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 16

The Farm 2021: Rico, Farmer of the Week, at the ‘Polar Party’

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos enjoys night in confinement - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 16

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos enjoys night in confinement

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro enjoys party - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 16

2021 Farm: Aline Mineiro enjoys party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo embrace at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 16

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo embrace at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: The Rich Farmer during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 16

The Farm 2021: The Rich Farmer during the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline and Rico dancing on the floor - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 16

The Farm 2021: Aline and Rico dancing on the floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline and Rico dancing on the floor - Reproduction/Playplus

11 / 16

The Farm 2021: Aline and Rico dancing on the floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline, Rico and Dayane talk at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 16

The Farm 2021: Aline, Rico and Dayane talk at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões toast at the beginning of the party - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 16

The Farm 2021: Peons toast at the start of the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil smiling and singing Marília Mendonça - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 16

The Farm 2021: Bil smiling and singing Marília Mendonça

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe and Bil singing Marília Mendonça - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 16

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Bil singing Marília Mendonça

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe dancing during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

16 / 16

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe dancing during the party

Play/Playplus