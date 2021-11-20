Rico explains why he will nominate MC Gui for tenth farm

Rico Melquiades has decided to nominate MC Gui for the tenth plot of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). At dawn today, in the midst of enjoying the party, the farmer of the week confided in Aline Mineiro that the funkeiro needs to go to the hot seat because he is working overtime at the game.

probably she [Dayane] goes next week. If I don’t nominate that person, that person will take it, and no one will vote for them” , commented Rico Melquiades, making a mystery about the name.

After Aline Mineiro guessed that the nomination would be Dayane Mello, Rico Melquiades burst out laughing and tried to say that the target of his nomination was MC Gui.

It’s MC Gui. If I don’t nominate, no one votes for him. If I nominate Dynho, no one vetoes Dynho [da Prova do Fazendeiro]. He can take the test, come back and throw me [naroça].

“And who goes around the house? Do you think I can go?” asked the ex-panicat. “Friend, MC Gui, his game is terrible. If he goes to the countryside, he’ll scrape his foot with anyone”, highlighted the comedian about the funkeiro.

Rico Melquiades also tried to reassure Aline Mineiro by saying that there is no risk of being eliminated from “A Fazenda 2021” if he goes to the farm alongside MC Gui.

If you go with him, he’ll scrape his foot, friend. He’s the most inconsistent guy I’ve ever seen in my life. Here at this game, he’s working overtime, go for me. He only came back from the country because Tati [Quebra Barraco] it was worse than him.

“Are you going to do this regardless of the stall?” asked Aline. “I’m going to put him in, only if he’s immune, only if God comes and says: ‘You’re not going to nominate him.’ But, until Tuesday, my nomination will be him,” guaranteed Rico.

The comedian ended his explanation saying that the desire was to put Dynho Alves in, but the dancer is well liked at headquarters and will not be banned from the farmer’s competition.

A Day everyone indicates. Next week, anyone will nominate her. MC Gui does not take a vote and is not nominated. Either I do it now, or he’ll make it close to the final. I wanted to nominate Dynho, but nobody vetoes him. As for MC Gui, anyone vetoes him.

After the departure of Valentina Francavilla, who deserves to win the reality show? 3.24% 21.75% 19.77% 0.66% 3.06% 1.03% 1.87% 19.89% 21.19% 1.94% 5.59% Total of 16455 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

‘Polar Party’ heats up the pedestrian’s night of ‘A Fazenda 13’