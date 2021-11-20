Rockstar Games apologizes for launching GTA Trilogy

Rockstar Games published today (19) an official notice in which apologizes for the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The game hit the market with many technical issues, including bugs and dodgy visuals.

“First of all, we would like to ask our sincere apologies to everyone who encountered problems playing these games,” said the producer in the text posted on her official website.

In the statement, the company claims that the series Grand Theft Auto and the games that make up the remaster trilogy are quite special to her and to fans around the world, acknowledging then that the release was not ideal. The text states that the updated version of the classics was not released in a state that meets the quality criteria from Rockstar and the fans.

“We have plans in place to fix the technical issues and improve every game going forward,” Rockstar said. The company promises that “with every planned update, the games will reach the level of quality they deserve to have.”

In the statement, the company promises an update for “the coming days” for all versions of GTA Trilogy, aiming fix some of the bugs and glitches, but without going into further details.

The company claims to be aware of some of its developers being harassed on the internet, and urges fans to stop such behavior. In addition, Rockstar claims that original versions in GTA 3, vice city and San Andreas will be made available again in a new bundle.

Players who purchased the PC remaster trilogy through the Rockstar Store or who purchase from the online store by June 30, 2022 will receive the new bundle with the computer classics for free. The developer promises more details when the games return to the Rockstar Store.