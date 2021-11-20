Rodrigo Lombardi could be back for ‘Secret Truths 2’

Apparently, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) did not die, even though he was shot and fallen into the sea at the end of the first season of “Secret Truths”.

According to information from the TV Observatory, Rodrigo Lombardi will return to Globoplay’s “Secret Truths 2” and will be one of the suspects in Angel’s death (Camila Queiroz).

After the departure of the actress, the network intends to hire a stuntman to record the final scenes.

See+: Camila Queiroz posts a photo in a hospital and reveals the reason for missing from the recording of Secret Truths 2

REPLACEMENT

After the news that took everyone by surprise, with the departure of Camila Queiroz, a Angel, from the cast of Verdades Secretas 2, the production of the series runs against time. Apparently, a double will be cast to record scenes in which Angel will die.

According to the column by journalist Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles, the death scene was to have been recorded last week, but the imbroglio set in after Camila Queiroz did not agree with the end of Angel, who would be killed by Lara, role of Julia Byrro.

Lara, who even earned the nickname new Angel among the plot’s assiduous viewers, would be the protagonist of Secret Truths 3.

MAIN NEWS:

A Fazenda 13: After the departure of Valentina Francavilla, who deserves to win the reality show?

Public Ministry suspends Gusttavo Lima’s show in Espírito Santo

The Farm 13: Dayane Mello Apologizes to Rico for Ripping Jacket

Vera Fischer appears naked and raises the temperature: ‘Sexy and perfect’

Farm 13: Valentina Francavilla leaves rural reality