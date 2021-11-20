Roger Machado sees backlash in STJD and says color is “exclusion marker” for black technicians | sports selection

The voting in the STJD’s Plenum, composed exclusively of whites (there were nine), defined that the Santa Catarina club would recover the three points it lost in Serie B on account of the act of the president of the Board of Directors of the club, responsible for the offense against Celsinho.

– I perceive it as a setback. It was punished by Grêmio in 2014, and if we want to definitively end these cases inside the stadiums, we need tougher penalties. That they can prevent these acts from happening again – said Roger Machado, to “SporTV Selection” this Friday.

1 of 2 Roger Machado and Silvio de Almeida at Seleção SporTV — Photo: Reproduction Roger Machado and Silvio de Almeida at the SporTV Selection — Photo: Reproduction

– I have always expressed my doubts about the clubs’ engagement with regard to the identification and punishment of these acts, out of a simple fear of sporting punishment, and not out of awareness of the anti-racist struggle. The judgment proves that this is what is sought, not punishment. If each team has to finish the championship with a calculator in hand, so be it. But that this does not happen again – completed.

On the eve of Black Consciousness Day, this November 20, “SporTV Selection” also showed a Representation Panel with the occupation of blacks in management positions in football.

Only two of the 58 coaches who have been in the Brazilian national team were black, in addition to just one of the 22 presidents of the CBF and currently one of 27 state federations. Today, only two of the 20 Serie A technicians are black (Marcão, from Fluminense, and Jair Ventura, from Juventude). And no elite club president is.

2 of 2 Representation Panel of Afro-descendants in management positions in football — Photo: Reproduction Representation panel of blacks in management positions in football — Photo: Reproduction

Roger Machado brought his view on this lack of representation.

– This absence of former black players in executive positions shows that racism acts in the same way as it does outside the stadium walls. If we understand football as a social organism, we would have whites and blacks at our base, which is the field. And whoever is at the top of the pyramid sees all black. If we aren’t because of the color of our skin, we are because of the social class from which the majority came.

– When the field ends and these individuals want to move up that pyramid to managerial, managerial positions, that’s where the filters begin. We see less and less. My opinion is that even the poor white individual, seen from above as black, when he ascends to another floor, he manages to blend in with the crowd. I can’t because my color gives me away. For me it is very clear that there is an exclusion marker, and it is the color – highlighted Roger Machado.

Selection debates the lack of representation of blacks in Brazilian football’s leadership positions

Professor Silvio de Almeida, author of books such as “Structural Racism”, also gave his report on the decision of the STJD involving Celsinho.

– I would like to receive this with amazement, but I can’t. The problem with racism is that it naturalizes situations of discrimination against black people. If this condition of naturalizing did not exist, we would be amazed all the time. Our exercise is always to maintain this attention and this ability to be amazed.

– As for the case, what happened in the Plenum of the STJD is about a rite constituted by white people and according to a thought that naturalizes. Football is not detached from reality and has something more serious. What happened in the STJD is what happens to blacks in the courts of law, in all legal and administrative instances in Brazil. This is part of a social structure that always places blacks in a subordinate condition. What happened in this case is just a symptom of a much bigger problem.

Silvio de Almeida also debated other issues about racism, on the eve of Black Consciousness Day. Watch the video below.