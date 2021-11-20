Rooster faces Juventude in search of the fifth straight win

Atlético face Juventude this Saturday (20), at 7 pm, in Mineirão, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. Leader with an eight-point advantage over Flamengo, Galo is trying for the fifth consecutive victory to remain the main candidate for the title.

With 71 points, Atlético could even be champions next week. But for that, they would still need to beat Palmeiras on Tuesday (23) and hope for Flamengo to be defeated by Internacional and Grêmio in the next four days.

Atlético are experiencing one of their best moments of the season. Even without showing first-rate football, the team from Alvinegro found important victories over Grêmio, América, Corinthians and Athletico-PR. The last stumble happened on October 30, when they lost 1-0 to Flamengo at Maracanã.

For this match, coach Cuca still does not know if he will be able to count on Nacho Fernández, who has been out for three matches because of muscle discomfort. The trend is to enter the field with the following lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Hulk, Diego Costa and Keno.

On the other hand, Juventude is also going through a good phase. With three consecutive victories -over Internacional, Chapecoense and Fluminense-, the team from Rio Grande do Sul left the relegation zone and is now in 15th place, with 39 points. The team of coach Gaúcho added 11 of the last 15 points played.

Stadium: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Time: 19:00 (GMT) this Saturday (20)

Judge: Luiz Flávio de Oliveira (SP)

VAR: Péricles Bassols (SP)

Broadcast: Premiere

