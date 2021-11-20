Rope breaks and couple falls overboard during parasail ride; watch

An Indian couple lived moments of terror last Sunday, in Diu, India, while practicing parasailing, a sport in which people tied to a parachute are pulled by a speedboat. The rope connecting Ajit Kathad and his wife Sarla to the boat snapped when the two were aloft and led them to a fall into the sea, recorded on video by Kathad’s brother Rakesh.

The water ride on Nagoa Beach lasted about a minute, as the accident occurred early on. Rakesh was filming the moment, which promised to be fun, and despaired when he saw that his brother and companion were floating in midair, unconnected with the speedboat, just moments before they fell into the sea. The rescue was ugly immediately.

“I was shooting the video and had no idea what to do when the rope broke. I could see my brother and sister-in-law falling from a great height, and I’ve never felt as helpless as I felt at that moment,” Rakesh said in an interview to the Times of India.

In the video you can hear the man’s cries of despair. Afterwards, he reported to the press that he even noticed that the rope was weak, so much so that he alerted the team that coordinated the tour, which guaranteed that nothing would happen.

Mohan Lakshman, owner of Palms Adventure and Water Sports, the company responsible for the activity, said he had never witnessed anything like this.

“This is the first time that an accident like this has happened in the last three years, because of the strong winds we had on Sunday. We have a well-trained rescue team that follows all safety guidelines,” defended the businessperson.

Neither of the two injured suffered serious injuries, but Sarla was in shock and was unable to speak for a few minutes. “We questioned the team, but they arrogantly ignored their responsibilities,” commented Kathad.

After the accident, the family went to the police station to warn about the negligence of the company, but did not file a complaint.