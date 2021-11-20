Russia Records 3rd Consecutive Day of Covid-19 Deaths Record | World

Russian authorities recorded, this Friday (19), a new record of deaths from complications of Covid-19 – this was the third consecutive day with more deaths.

Just in the last 24 hours, at least 1,254 deaths were registered in the country. The day before, the number – which was also a record – reached 1,251.

The most recent Russian government balance also pointed to more than 37.1 thousand new infections of the disease in just one day.

Coronavirus has spread again across Russia – despite recent restrictions – thanks to low vaccination rates among the population of this continental country.

2 of 2 Doctor dressed in front of a hospital in Moscow, Russia, treating Covid-19 patients this Thursday (21) — Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters Doctor dressed in front of a hospital in Moscow, Russia, treating Covid-19 patients this Thursday (21) — Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Just over a third of Russians have been immunized since the launch of the first national vaccine, Sputnik V, in December 2020.

A failure that can be explained above all by the population’s habitual distrust of authorities.

Faced with the gloomy scenario, the authorities were slow to react and impose restrictive measures for fear of harming an already fragile economy.