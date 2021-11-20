Samsung already talks about DDR6-12800 and GDDR7 memories with 32 Gbps

Company revealed component information on Samsung Tech Day 2021

You next steps in the sector of memoirs already are planned by Samsung. According to information from ComputerBase, the south korean giant already has defined you upgrades what will you do in future and already quotes evolutions of DDR6 and even GDDR7 memories.

At information were transmitted by Samsung itself at the Samsung Tech Day 2021, an event in which the company revealed what plans for the future of its technologies and innovations.

At DDR5 memories have started your expansion process in the market now, but it must take some time for become popular between users. There are even depletion problems reported due to lack of components.

DDR6-12800

According to the Samsung, the technology of DDR6 pattern is still in early stage of development, then the performance information can suffer settings. O ComputerBase reports that the expectation is that the pattern must be from 12800 Mbit/s and that one overclock for 17000 Mbit/s It’s expected.

O DDR6 must have the double channels DDR5 memory modules, that is, four channels per module.



GDDR6 + and GDDR7

O Samsung’s plan go to the post-GDDR6 standards common GDDR6 +. According to what was revealed by the company, the acting speed should be up to 24 Gbps. There must also be a mass production in HBM3 (High-Bandwidth-Memory Gen3), scheduled for the second quarter of 2022, according to ComputerBase.

THE company did not release slides or photos of the event and nor were those present allowed to make their own image records.. But what reports ComputerBase is that a GDDR7 standard is also in the Samsung planning.

THE company Did not say about dates for this technology, but the intent her is increase bandwidth to 32 Gbps and present what was classified like “real-time error protection feature”.

And you, when do you think the new GDDR7 will hit the market? If you want to know more about this type of content, stay tuned here on Adrenaline!

Via: VideoCardz Source: ComputerBase