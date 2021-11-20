Santos lineup: without Marinho, Carille lists 24 players for derby; see list | saints

Santos will not have forward Marinho in this Sunday’s derby against Corinthians, at 4 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Coach Fábio Carille defined the lineup in training this Saturday morning, at CT Rei Pelé. week.

1 of 2 Fábio Carille at Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Fábio Carille at Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

In contrast, Lucas Braga is back. Also recovered from a thigh discomfort, the striker will start. Forward Marcos Leonardo, back from the Brazilian youth team, is an option. Altogether, there are 24 related.

Santos, then, should take the field against Corinthians with: João Paulo, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli.

