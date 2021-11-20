Santos lineup: without Marinho, Carille lists 24 players for derby; see list | saints

Santos will not have forward Marinho in this Sunday’s derby against Corinthians, at 4 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.
Coach Fábio Carille defined the lineup in training this Saturday morning, at CT Rei Pelé. week.
Check out more news from Santos:
+ Remember Peixe’s only victory in the Corinthians arena
+ Felipe Jonatan says where he feels best on the team
Fábio Carille at Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
In contrast, Lucas Braga is back. Also recovered from a thigh discomfort, the striker will start. Forward Marcos Leonardo, back from the Brazilian youth team, is an option. Altogether, there are 24 related.
Santos, then, should take the field against Corinthians with: João Paulo, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli.
See all Santos related:
- Goalkeepers: João Paulo, Diogenes and Jandrei;
- Sides: Madson, Felipe Jonatan, Pará and Moraes;
- Defenders: Kaiky, Luiz Felipe, Wagner Leonardo, Danilo Boza and Robson Reis;
- Midfielders: Carlos Sánchez, Vinicius Balieiro, Pirani, Vinicius Zanocelo, Matias Lacava and Camacho;
- Attackers: Lucas Braga, Diego Tardelli, Raniel, Marcos Guilherme, Marcos Leonardo and Ângelo.