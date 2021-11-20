Saturday at Losail is hot and good weather for Formula 1 qualifying

There is no rain forecast for the F1 weekend in Qatar (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Max Verstappen also had problems with the car’s mobile wing in Qatar (Video: Playback)

Saturday (20) of Formula 1 in Losail, the scene of the new Formula 1 GP of Qatar, will be another day without major climatic variations. The ambient temperature will remain high throughout the day, with a slight drop at dusk, and the chance of rain for the next few hours is nil.

According to the specialized website Weather Channel, the ambient temperature for the free training time 2, at 2 pm, local time, will be 27ºC, while the winds will reach 17 km/h, blowing towards the east.

For the classification time, at 17:00 local time, at dusk in Losail, the ambient temperature will drop to 26ºC, while the wind speed will be close to 16 km/h. The chance of rain at the time of defining the starting grid for the Qatar GP is only 1%.

Weather forecasts good weather this Saturday in Qatar (Photo: Aston Martin)

The classification is seen by the drivers as vital for a good performance in the race, as the perspective is that the GP of Qatar will be a race in which the competitors will have difficulties to overcome, due to the characteristics of the Losail track and also the cars.

Max Verstappen claimed difficulties in setting the best lap on soft tyres. According to Pirelli, red compounds are 0s7 faster than medium ones, while the difference between medium and hard ones is also 0s7. Due to the conditions of the asphalt at Losail, wear is expected to be greater than expected. The forecast of the Italian supplier is one to two stops in the race.

For the weekend sequel, race management changed its policy for the weekend and determined special attention to track limits at three turns: 2, 7, and 16, something that tends to make drivers’ lives even more difficult. in Qatar.

Free practice 3 of Formula 1 in Qatar is scheduled for 8:00 am (Brasilia, GMT-3) this Saturday, while the classification will take place from 11:00 am, always with live broadcast by Band, the subscription channel BandSports and the service F1 TV Pro streaming channel. BIG PRIZE follow all track activities LIVE and in REAL TIME.

