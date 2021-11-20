Scalebound: Hideki Kamiya Apologizes Game Cancellation

Hideki Kamiya, Director of PlatinumGames, apologized to the players and to Microsoft for the cancellation of scalebound. The title would be exclusive to Xbox and was highly anticipated by fans of the brand.

Kamiya’s statement can be seen in a video on the Cutscenes channel on YouTube. “scalebound it was a project in which we teamed up with Microsoft,” explained the director, stating that the company expected a good result from the partnership. He continued by saying that collaboration meant release a game on Microsoft’s latest platform, which at the time was the Xbox One. He claimed to want to make a cutting-edge, photorealistic project.

The director explained that, although it was a personal desire, he felt it necessary for PlatinumGames to improve their development techniques and graphics skills compatible with the creation of modern games. Having always been a fan of fantasy, Kamiya decided her next game would be about a boy fighting alongside a dragon, which turned out to be a great challenge for the developer.

“We were working in an environment we didn’t know about,” said the director, revealing that your team didn’t have enough knowledge of the Unreal Engine to create a game with online resources. “We weren’t experienced enough,” he acknowledged.

Kamiya ended the reasoning with “apologies to gamers waiting for the release, and also to Microsoft, who believed in us as business partners.”

scalebound was in development between 2013 and 2017, the year it was officially cancelled. According to Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, there are no plans to revive the project.