Scarlett Johansson welcomes support from actresses in Disney lawsuit

After amicably closing the case filed against the Disney, the actress scarlett johansson spoke to Variety about what happened during the action, thanking the support of professional colleagues as Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills: The Horror Continues).

“Going through the Disney lawsuit, when you’re doing something that seems to have never been done before, felt like uncharted territory. It’s a little scary”, stated Johansson. You have a lot of doubts, but at the same time I felt like I was standing up for what was right and now no one will have to deal with that again. So it makes it feel like it was worth it for sure”.

According to the actress, the support of her colleagues was instrumental for her to move forward with the process, until an amicable resolution. “It was everything for me, because being in that place can make you feel very lonely. Just knowing that all these strong women were supporting me made me feel like I was doing something worthy. It was very moving for me, and it encouraged me through a stressful time”, said Johansson.

Even with all the mess, johansson still well-liked by Marvel Studios chaired by Kevin Feige, one of the arms of Disney. This Thursday night (18th), he revealed that he still has a secret project involving the Black Widow star. According to the executive, however, it would not involve a return to the character of Natasha Romanoff.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The actress and producer scarlett johansson filed a lawsuit in July against the Disney by the decision of the studio to release Black Widow simultaneously in movie theaters and streaming Disney+. According to The Wall Street Journal, the star claims that this decision is a breach of contract, considering that the document spoke of an exclusive release in theaters.

In September, two days after the postponement of the first court hearing on the process moved by scarlett johansson Against the Disney, due to the simultaneous release of Black Widow in movie theaters and in Disney+, and the consequent impact of this on the actress’ share of box office income, both parties seem to have reached an agreement. According to deadline, Casa do Mickey disbursed more than US$40 million to make the hit with the star possible

“Disney intentionally induced a breach of the Marvel agreement, without justification, to prevent Ms. Johansson from having the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel”, said the lawsuit filed by Johansson.

In a statement sent to the newspaper The New York Times, Disney claimed that the lawsuit filed by Johansson “has no merit” and that he is “sad and unsettling in its complete disregard for the dire and lingering global effects of the covid-19 pandemic“.

“Disney has fully fulfilled its contract with Ms. Johansson and, in addition, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ Premier Access significantly increased her ability to earn additional earnings beyond the $20 million she has received so far.“, added the company.

Black Widow was one of the titles that Disney decided to launch also in streaming, for the additional amount of R$70 (US$30, in the US), due to the coronavirus pandemic. In its debut, the feature grossed US$ 215 million worldwide, of which US$ 80 million came only from the North American market. While an impressive figure, the film faced the biggest box office drop in the history of the Marvel Studios in its second week.

In addition to Johansson, the production also features Florence Pugh (lovely women), Rachel Weisz (The favorite), David Harbor (Stranger Things) and OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) in the cast. The script is from Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok).